Letter to the Editor: Indy a “marketplace of ideas”

Re. Doug Cortezʻs Letter to the Editor

You’re very correct, Doug! A real newspaper would, indeed, run editorials but The Indy — as the previous editor called it — is “a marketplace of ideas,” not a real newspaper.

I would describe it as more of a thin wrapper of “events-around-town,” school sports and the occasional local issue that surrounds the very substantial weekly real estate insert.

It isn’t subscriber supported. You can see how it literally can’t afford to be a real newspaper. God forbid that it alienate any of its real (estate) audience.

This doesn’t prevent The Indy from exercising a lot of unconscious bias in what it does cover, however. There are, you might have noticed, a preponderance of male opinion columnists who hold forth, often on a weekly basis in rather poorly written fashion, on their hobbyhorses of choice. Mostly they’re “agin it.” Whatever ”it” is. This means that their concerns are given a lot of prominence. I generally disagree with their issues and their conclusions. And, btw, The Indy, does not fact-check anything in these columns. I asked.

And I note that once again last week as always, any time that Deborah Laughton, Ph.D., writes a Letter to the Editor, her name is followed by an “Editorʻs Note” identifying her as the spouse of a Councilman as though her opinion could not possibly be considered in any way worthy of consideration for what it says.

Let’s hope that the advent of a woman at the helm of The Indy will make a difference.

But I urge you to continue to look to the the LA Times, The Pilot, and The Register for actual journalism.

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach

(Thank you for your opinion. We hope you continue to support local journalism. – Ed.)