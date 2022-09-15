Letter to the editor: Measure Q banner vandalized

I woke up early this morning to attend the Sept. 11 memorial remembrance at monument point in Heisler park. Left at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The banner I had placed on Laguna Canyon Road stating my perspective on Measure Q was in good shape. We all may disagree on the message, but that is what democracy is all about. I came home at about 10:15 a.m. to find the banner vandalized. Clearly someone who disagreed with the message or a proponent of Measure Q was the culprit. Don’t like the message, vandalize it! That seems to be their mantra! There have been other incidences of vandalism and theft in town during our election cycle by folks who either oppose candidates or political messages. Whether you are for or against measure Q, this type of juvenile behavior should tell us a lot about the small-minded pettiness of those who endorse Measure Q. They appear willing to do anything to win! Spread misinformation. Done! Vandalize opposing viewpoints. Mission accomplished! What next? When measure Q goes down to a resounding defeat? Rigged election! Shame on those who feel democracy only applies to them. Playing fair is clearly not in their vocabulary. The police have been notified and a report has been made.

Jorg Dubin, Laguna Beach