Letter to the Editor: Misinformation circulating about Measure Q

There has been much misinformation circulating about Measure Q and the 9/23 column in the Indy by Michael Ray tops out as the winner. If you want to know who the developers are and who supports major development in Laguna Beach, they are the ones displaying the Peter Blake signs and the No on Measure Q signs.

Lagunans who support Measure Q want to preserve and promote the village atmosphere of Laguna Beach. We please consider financially supporting the campaign by mailing a check to Laguna Residents First, PO Box 285, Laguna Beach, CA. 92652 or at least publicly endorse Measure Q by emailing that statement to [email protected]

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach