Letter to the editor: Rounaghi gets my vote

If there is one thing I have learned from the countless city council meetings I have attended, it’s that we need new ideas in this town. No more hidden agendas and trying to keep things the exact same.

I am proud and happy to say that I will vote for Alex Rounaghi. Alex knows our town and he and his family have watched it grow. He appreciates its unique character and recognizes the need to protect our town from fire, address parking demand, help our buildings downtown that has seen much wear and tear, and improve the safety of many areas. He is willing to listen and respects the opinions of those who are knowledgeable and experienced.

Since graduating from Laguna High, he has been involved in multiple positions to learn how government works including at the county and in our Laguna Beach city government. He clearly has integrity and will not be swayed by special interests. He has gotten some great endorsements from groups – like Police and Fire Department among others.

I say we need the dynamics of some new and young ideas. Alex has the ideas and skills and experience to execute them.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach