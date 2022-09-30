Letter to the Editor: This writer used to be a Republican

This writer used to be a Republican. My first vote for president was Barry Goldwater in 1964. Four years later, when I was a Captain in the Army, I voted for Richard Nixon. It wasn’t until I switched parties and voted for Independent John Anderson in 1980, that I told myself there is more to a candidate than an “R” after his or her name. This brings me to Judie Mancuso, a different kind of Democratic candidate running in the 72nd Assembly District (which includes the coastal communities of Laguna, Newport, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach).

For starters, Judie understands the critical connection between clean beaches and vibrant, local businesses. Personally, I view this relationship as vital to my family’s future health and welfare, and why I attended the rally Judie organized at Laguna’s Main Beach after last fall’s 25,000 gallon oil spill closed OC beaches. Despite the fact numerous local elected officials showed up, Judie’s current Assembly opponent, Diane Dixon, was nowhere to be found that day.

Second, Judie is against raising taxes. That’s why she opposes Prop. 30, the tax on income above $2 million, on the ballot this fall. And lastly, Judie supports seniors like myself. She believes the $35 monthly cap on insulin is a game-changer. I couldn’t agree more. (Interestingly, every GOP lawmaker in Congress, including our own Rep. Michelle Steel, voted against this provision in the new Inflation Reduction Act, but now she is campaigning like the cap was her idea. Go figure.)

Every election season is an opportunity to reset political priorities. I honestly believe Judie Mancuso’s priorities are right for Orange County. Even if you are a Republican who votes the party line like I used to, I urge you to take a serious look at Judie. I don’t think you will be disappointed.

Bob Mister, Laguna Beach