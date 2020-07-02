Letter: Transparency in Government

I recently read a post on Nextdoor by a resident expressing concern about funds used for a city project that came from a private organization, and when the resident requested the list of names of those that donated to provide those funds, was denied access to that information.

This is one example of the importance of electing a City Clerk dedicated to transparency and serving the public. That will serve with objectivity and does not have any conflicting loyalties to “the powers that be.”

So, if you are concerned about transparency in Laguna, and want a public servant that will fight for you, join Team McKay and help elect me as Laguna’s next City Clerk. Visit mckay4cityclerk.com.

Ann Marie McKay, Laguna Beach

