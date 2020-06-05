Letter: Unfit For Office

Share this:

Does Peter Blake get up on the wrong side of the bed every morning, or is it only when the City Council meets? His recent email to fellow council member, Toni Iseman, is not only mean and nasty, but completely wrong. Having a medical condition does not preclude one from serving in a civic capacity. After all, Franklin Roosevelt was an extremely effective president during both a major depression and a world war, even though he had polio and could not walk.

Toni is an extremely competent council member. She does her homework, asks good questions, responds to citizens requests, and conducts herself in an overall professional manner. I can’t say the same for Peter Blake. He sits scowling during city council meetings. I expect him to growl or bark at any minute. Most of his verbal comments are to interrupt someone during public communications and say something nasty. City councilmembers do not have to agree on the issues, but they have the responsibility to do so in a civilized manner.

Councilmember Blake seems unable to conform to the city’s code of conduct; which calls for officials to treat everyone courteously, listen to others respectfully, exercise self control, be open-minded to all views, avoid personalizing debate, and provide fair and equal treatment for all people and issues. Peter behaves like a bully and appears to have anger management issues. Perhaps he is the one who is unfit for civic responsibilities.

Peter, get professional help. You need it!

Anne Frank, Laguna Beach

