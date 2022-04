I just wanted to make note of last Tuesday‘s City Council meeting. I have to say that Mayor Sue Kempf handled herself quite well, but that Councilmember George Weiss was surprisingly arrogant. I thought he stood for a return to civility. I was disappointed. Interrupting a colleague and dismissing the City Manager is unfortunate behavior. It would be really helpful if everyone could just work together.

Lianne Mech, Laguna Beach