Letter: Updated Downtown Specific Plan Could Generate More Traffic

Few residents say they want more traffic and congestion, but the Downtown Specific Plan Update, which is nearing approval by the Planning Commission, may lead to that. And after asking downtown merchants, the part of the plan that could lead to that doesn’t seem to be designed to help businesses either.
A key element of the plan is to reduce the amount of parking required to be provided by businesses from the current standard of four or 10 spaces per 1,000 square feet of building—depending on how much traffic the business creates—to a one-size-fits-all scheme of three spaces per 1,000 square feet. Since the parking required of high traffic businesses would become the same as parking required by low traffic businesses, and since high traffic businesses pay more rent, the likely result will be an increase in businesses that generate more traffic. This change also means that buildings in the downtown could be substantially increased in size without building owners being required to add parking. With more or larger businesses and no additional parking, there may be more people trying to park in the same number of spaces.
To see if merchants think this will help them, two residents surveyed 20 downtown businesses. 75 percent felt adding stores, bars and restaurants to the downtown without adding more parking would hurt their businesses.
So, the residents may see traffic and congestion grow as businesses that generate lower levels of traffic are replaced by businesses that generate higher levels of traffic, and the existing businesses may suffer as their customers have a harder time competing for a parking place since more people will be looking.
While retail shop owners are saying they are struggling, this element of the plan seems more focused on helping building owners fill vacancies than it is on helping the existing merchants.
All-in-all, blended parking is not a good idea for residents and will simply make the current retail business condition worse until the pressure builds for another confrontation about the need for the city to build a new parking structure. If this change is not good for residents, and if 15 of 20 businesses surveyed said it would be bad for their businesses, why is it in the plan?
John Thomas, Laguna Beach
The reason that this passed is because the Planning Commission, as well as the City Council, is totally in the bag for developers. It is shameful the way the PC totally disregarded resident’s well thought out and researched objections. To say that people are buying smaller cars is just laughable and plain wrong. The top 3 selling vehicles in the US are TRUCKS. So much for the ability to shrink the size of the local parking spaces. And the other argument that we have more parking spaces than we need is also bogus – really???? Been there on ANY Friday or Saturday night for dinner and try to find a spot???? Insane. Definitely NOT resident serving.
What a combination! John Thomas and Michelle Monda. Between the two, I’m not sure who is less qualified to opine on a quality retail experience in 2019. I’m calling this a tie!
So there was some market research done? I’m sure the “two residents” (Village Laguna activists?) asked pertinent questions. Right? I’m sure these qualified “residents” are discerning enough to anticipate future trends affecting retailers in wealthy communities like ours? These “residents” and the pathetic retailers on Forest Ave must have engaged in consequential discourse that will lead to a more sophisticated shopping experience for us? Hmm… I can only imagine the questions. “So t-shirt merchant, how would you like to have less parking? “Tchotchke dealer, how does adding more businesses that sell junk geared towards low-end tourists help you?” Cheesy, commercial art gallerist, how would less parking affect your sales of oceanic coffee mugs and posters?
John and Michelle, the unintended consequences of your visionless approach only serve the cooler-toting inland daytripper. You cant begin to advise on how to attract retailers that could actually serve the residents. Lagunan’s want sophisticated retail experiences combined with great restaurants and upscale boutiques. Michelle, you dress like you rolled off the set of a Go-Go’s video. You’re hardly the person I want dictating my local shopping experience.
Let’s face it, Our downtown retailers are struggling because the residents of our community do not shop locally. There are some great stores but the majority are not worth visiting. If we have a downtown that is more in line with cultured shoppers, then everyone will benefit. Especially the local residents! If we continue to pander to Village Laguna and a bunch of tasteless frumps that have controlled our downtown for decades, then we’ll continue to have what we deserve.
Michelle, the Planning Commission and City Council are hardly “in the bag of developers” We are serving the residents of our community that elected us and entrusted us to appoint visionaries to commissions. Keep fixating on the size of cars while we plan our future!