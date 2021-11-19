Letter: Veterans Day in Laguna

Growing up as a “Military Brat” living on bases in Japan, Spain, Bermuda and various U.S. bases, I fondly remember attending patriotic events such as Veterans Day. My father was an Air Force pilot who was often away on assignments out of the country. I missed him very much. So attending the Veterans Day event at Heisler Park gave me fond memories of being around so many veterans. I was the Veterans’ Affairs Coordinator at two different colleges and enjoyed so much helping vets register to get their G.I. Bill benefits, find housing, and jobs.

Retired Marine Col. Charlie Quilter gave a wonderful presentation at the event. One point he made was that it was a Marine code that politics were to never to be discussed in the Corps. So I was deeply offended when Rep. Michelle Steel used Laguna’s Veterans Day ceremony as a platform to insert her negative political statements about our losses in Afghanistan. We were there to honor our veterans, not to further her political aspirations.

Sally Coffey, Laguna Beach