Letter: Village Entrance Is Uninspired

Does anyone think a visitor who was here a year ago and came back today would even notice our 40-years-in-the-making $12 million “Village Entrance?” It is beyond pathetic to have lost the opportunity to create something memorable, unique and inspiring to enhance the Laguna Beach experience.

A Village Entrance it is not. It should more aptly be called a “Walking Path” and cost $2 million.

Why do the residents of this beautiful city tolerate such unimaginative mediocrity in so many things—from sad pocket park projects to boring misplaced foot showers on the boardwalk, to benches with 2×4 lumber that are impossible to sit on. It is way past time that we elect people who can do a better job of managing this town and guiding into the second quarter of the 21st century with style and courage and vision.

Maryann Del Pizzo, Laguna Beach