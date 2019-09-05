Letter: Village Entrance Shade Structure in Wrong Place

Share this:

The new shade structure proposed for the Village Entrance will, I suspect, be a perfect meeting area for our homeless and possible drug transactions as it provides shade and comfort during the warm evening nights. I believe the structure is in the wrong place, too expensive, and too large to benefit us. I don’t understand why it is supported. I, as a Laguna Beach resident for over 42 years, do not approve and feel the location should be reconsidered. The renderings do not show the obvious wire fence that must be constructed to protect the public from the canal, which can be flooded at times during severe storms. It misrepresents the liability factor which must be considered. Please consider this project wisely.

Charlotte Wolfe, Laguna Beach