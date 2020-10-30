Letter: Village Laguna Supports McKay

Share this:

Liberate Laguna is placing its considerable PAC money behind a candidate for City Clerk. At first, we could not figure out why they would do that because the City Clerk’s office is administrative and purely non-partisan. So, to be sure Laguna residents know there is a great person running for City Clerk, who is not compromised to Liberate Laguna’ PAC, we have endorsed Ann Marie McKay. This is why.

Ann Marie has served as a captain in the Air Force, an admin assistant for Laguna Beach Community Development for 10 years, a Laguna Beach Animal Shelter volunteer and President of its nonprofit, PUP Laguna Beach, and a lifelong volunteer for Laguna Beach senior citizens

She has proven objectivity as the City Clerk must be autonomous, provides unbiased, equal assistance to everyone, and sincerely displays, and advocates for transparency

She is experienced with city meetings and understands local issues, well-versed in city-specific technology, and an experienced notary.

In her own words: “My experience as an Air Force Officer honed important skills that I have used in my current full-time job as the Office Manager for a prestigious family law firm, responsible for managing the daily operations of the firm, solving administrative problems, and addressing human resources issues. I am the best candidate to be Laguna Beach’s next City Clerk because I have the experience, talents and neutrality necessary to serve our community. My experiences in the Air Force not only provided me with the opportunity to work with incredible diversity, but also instilled the importance of working together without politics and bias.”

Johanna Felder, President of Village Laguna

Share this: