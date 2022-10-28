Letter: Vote for a Leadership Change

Share this:

Election day is almost here. I am confident that before voting, Laguna Beach residents will do their due diligence by carefully examining our two incumbent’s overall representation, conduct and voting records and will vet the professional experience and personal qualities of five new candidates as well as take the time to understand the facts on three ballot measures presented to us. All very important choices to make for Laguna’s future and destiny. With three council seats open this year, it brings us the once-in-four-year opportunity to replace and rebalance our city council. While residents, businesses and real estate investors may have differing visions, I believe with the right leadership, we can effectively work together to improve Laguna Beach and restore the unique and more peaceful seaside village we had prior to 2018. We have been divided for too long. We need each other and new city leaders to refocus our efforts on taking care of our town first and in an inclusive manner starting with being more resident and economic development sensitive. No one has to lose at the expense of the other. This is a myth perpetuated by self-interests in their attempt to divide and conquer our community. Say No to them and yes to working together. I ask you to join me in voting for new candidates that align with your vision and values. My #1 pick is candidate Jerome Pudwill. There are many reasons why. He is smart and witty. Integrity and values aren’t just words to him – he lives by them. He is a 36-year resident and property owner with a diverse professional background that includes marketing and advertising, land development and teaching. He is a good listener. He is firm in his beliefs and respectful and tempered when sharing them. He will work well with all constituents and city leaders to find real solutions. He can’t be bought and won’t shy away from tough issues. He is socially acute and fiscally conservative – he actually calls himself “tight-fisted” when it comes to money. I know he will act responsibly with ours. Whomever you decide to throw your support behind, please make sure they share your family values and respect the community you love. We can restore, rebalance and reenergize our City. We can do this together if we vote for a leadership change.

MJ Abraham, Laguna Beach