Letter: Vote for Mariann Tracy

I had the pleasure of knowing Mariann Tracy before she began volunteering at the Susi Q in 2009 and cheered her on as she continued to grow into her job as our first director of programing. She’s smart, does her homework and gets things done on time.

Under her leadership, she helped us develop innovative and exciting programming that contributed greatly to our becoming the professionally well run organization we are today. She had to listen to and work with competing interests (which can be a challenge in a small town), with the city, our seniors and the board. And she did so with grace, enthusiasm and effectiveness. She’s diligent and well prepared and I’m impressed to learn that she’s been studying for her Municipal Clerk Certificate, a rigorous and important step that should she be elected, will enable her to get to work on day one.

Mariann came up thru the “ranks” in Laguna as a school volunteer, PTA officer, school athletics including being president of Laguna Beach High School Football Boosters, an arduous volunteer job. Her public life has been dedicated to service. She knows Laguna and has contributed greatly to its community life.

Mariann is caring, capable and collegial. She is a highly respected woman of character. To me, it is an advantage that Mariann knows the city and has experience working in that environment. Results count. I have seen her in action and have no doubt she will make an outstanding city clerk.

Ann Quilter, Laguna Beach

