Letter: Vote on Tuesday
Posted On 02 Nov 2018
Comment: 0
Since the early 1970s, when my first pieces were published, I have encouraged people to vote. Next Tuesday is no exception.
To the women who didn’t like what they witnessed during the recent Kavanaugh hearings, I say vote. Ditto to the women who support the new Supreme Court Justice. To you, I also say vote.
Lastly, think about this for a moment: You may own more expensive real estate than a voting booth, but none is more valuable.
Please exercise your Constitutional right. Vote!
Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach