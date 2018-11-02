Letter: Vote on Tuesday

Share this:

Since the early 1970s, when my first pieces were published, I have encouraged people to vote. Next Tuesday is no exception.

To the women who didn’t like what they witnessed during the recent Kavanaugh hearings, I say vote. Ditto to the women who support the new Supreme Court Justice. To you, I also say vote.

Lastly, think about this for a moment: You may own more expensive real estate than a voting booth, but none is more valuable.

Please exercise your Constitutional right. Vote!

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach