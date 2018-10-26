Letter: Voting for Blake is a Mistake
Why would anyone vote for someone who has bragged that he has never voted? That someone is Peter Blake, who is now running for City Council. He has no experience or expertise, obviously doesn’t take his civic duty seriously, and wants to drastically change the look of Laguna by catering to those who are recent transplants to Laguna to the exclusion of those of us who had the foresight to move to Laguna early on and have fought to make it the jewel in the crown that it has become.
I have no interest in my representatives on City Council making Laguna a haven for out of town developers to overdevelop and mansionize downtown and make our traffic and congestion worse. If Blake or any of his developer supporters from Liberate Laguna want to go on a tour of South Laguna and see some of the approved hideous projects built before South Laguna was annexed to the city, I am happy to be a tour guide.
What is interesting is that Blake’s supporters have run an ugly, dishonest campaign to smear Toni Iseman, blaming her for the congestion caused by the likes of their own out of town development projects. We have quality candidates like Toni and Ann Christoph, who not only look out for our public safety but cherish the quality of life we all enjoy and most importantly, they put all of our residents first. I know I won’t make the mistake of voting for Blake.
Ellen Pickler, Laguna Beach
2 Comments
Lies and more lies according to the Mayor of Laguna Beach. “Toni is making false and misleading statements about developers supporting the “other candidates.” Joe, Greg, and Walky are big developers, all of whom are supporting and contributing to Toni’s campaign! Why the double standard?” Asks the Mayor Kelly Boyd. “Take it for what it is – an untrue and unfair hit piece by Toni and her supporters, and a bad practice” said the Mayor.
VillageLaguna is afraid they are loosing power and control over the city and now must rely on lies and smears because they have no issue except antidevelopment. Iseman and Christoph don’t agree on prop P and Toni won’t make a vote for or against the historical register so she can get a few extra votes. But VL desperately needs both Iseman and Christoph so they can get appointments on committees and hold Laguna back.
By the way “Residents First” is a joke the current Village Laguna policies have hindered residents ability to enjoy life fully in Laguna. Latest example the Hotel Joaquin where only hotel guests can dine, residents of Laguna are not allowed to dine and enjoy. Also don’t forget Toni Iseman supported a parking structure just like Liberate Laguna.
Voting Blake, Kempf, Kinsman!
Since when is it ethical for a sitting mayor to enter the election debate, with such a partisan and personal attack, against a fellow council member running for re-election. It illustrates the street tactics used by the Liberate Laguna developer PAC desparate for their candidates to win so they can start decimating the General Plan requirements that control land city land use policy. Quite frankly, as a resident of Laguna, I have not suffered one bit from not being able to dine anywhere downtown. To be so clearly in the Liberate Laguna Camp speaks volumes about Mr. Boyd and his ilk. It is no wonder only the initials BD are used to sign this letter.