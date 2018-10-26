Letter: Voting for Blake is a Mistake

Share this:

Why would anyone vote for someone who has bragged that he has never voted? That someone is Peter Blake, who is now running for City Council. He has no experience or expertise, obviously doesn’t take his civic duty seriously, and wants to drastically change the look of Laguna by catering to those who are recent transplants to Laguna to the exclusion of those of us who had the foresight to move to Laguna early on and have fought to make it the jewel in the crown that it has become.

I have no interest in my representatives on City Council making Laguna a haven for out of town developers to overdevelop and mansionize downtown and make our traffic and congestion worse. If Blake or any of his developer supporters from Liberate Laguna want to go on a tour of South Laguna and see some of the approved hideous projects built before South Laguna was annexed to the city, I am happy to be a tour guide.

What is interesting is that Blake’s supporters have run an ugly, dishonest campaign to smear Toni Iseman, blaming her for the congestion caused by the likes of their own out of town development projects. We have quality candidates like Toni and Ann Christoph, who not only look out for our public safety but cherish the quality of life we all enjoy and most importantly, they put all of our residents first. I know I won’t make the mistake of voting for Blake.

Ellen Pickler, Laguna Beach