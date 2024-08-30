Letter: We can’t compare NCC project to Alice Court

Supporters of the Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) project, stop comparing the preliminary proposed low-income housing to Alice Court. Unless the NCC and Related’s high-density proposal changes to a plan that mimics Alice Court’s 27 single occupancy studios with 49 parking spaces.

With respect and reference to Eric Zuziak’s letter. (I am not a part of Village Laguna), I have looked at the preliminary proposal plans sent to the city.

Did you know the preliminary plan shows the structures to be built from edge to edge of the entire property, up to four stories high above Glenneyre and Cleo Streets and two to three stories above Catalina Street?

I don’t support building a four-story complex next to the spiritual center in an area of less than one square block, adding 200 plus more residents. Increasing the neighborhood’s street parking woes, blocking views, and altering the Laguna Beach “village neighborhood” forever with a huge monolithic structure. You could argue increased traffic, added fire danger, or infrastructure problems and evacuation concerns too.

Related California on the Neighborhood Congregational Church property project proposes:

A spiritual center (church), administrative offices and 72 residential units. Only four studios, mostly two to three-bedroom units and 108 parking spaces. That totals an occupancy capacity of 200 to 250 residents plus any church attendees and activities. Not Alice Court’s 27 residents.

The church asked for my ideas. I sent them photographs from our house and sketches of a sensible stepped-down design with residential units on top of the parking garage. A more desirable design might have gardens, like Alice Court. These options would be more in keeping with our neighborhood’s character. Possibly a reasonable addition toward the city’s affordable housing goal.

I would support an “Alice Court” type low-income housing project. I’ve lived in Laguna for 55 years. I raised my family in this neighborhood; I am a self-employed jewelry artisan and designer who, for years, lived in Laguna on a tight budget. I support low-income housing. I know many low-income locals. A citywide effort is necessary, reasonable solutions can be achieved.

That said, I am against the NCC development as they have preliminarily proposed.

Kirk Milette, Laguna Beach artist and business owner since 1976.