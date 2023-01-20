Letter: We Don’t Need More Parking to Accommodate Tourists

I agree with Billy Fried as to the parking situation here in Laguna Beach. If the City builds more closed-in parking, they (tourists) will be induced to come into town to “look for a space.” Better to make parking for tourists downtown so onerous that they will park at the periphery of the City in designated lots and take the shuttle into town. We certainly don’t need more downtown parking structures to accommodate tourists.

Laguna is already spending about $20,000,000 more for additional fire, police, paramedic, public works and marine safety than the tourists contribute. This money comes from your property taxes. So the last thing we need to do is to encourage more tourists to come to Laguna. This money, if not spent on tourists, could be used elsewhere. For instance, to fund unfunded City worker pension liabilities.

A better approach might be implementing taxes and fees to cover the city’s excess costs to accommodate tourists. Some suggestions include gross receipts tax on bars and restaurants, an increase in sales tax (tourists pay about 75 percent of sales tax), an increase in bed taxes, and a surcharge on Pageant, Sawdust, Art A Fair admissions. Why should taxpayers pay for tourists when 95 percent are day trippers?

George Orff, Laguna Beach