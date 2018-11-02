Letter: We Need Council That Works Together

Share this:

I’m not aligned with Democrats, Village Laguna, or the Chamber of Commerce. I made small contributions to the City Council re-election campaigns of Rob Zur Schmiede and Toni Iseman. Late in the campaign, Rob bowed out, due to a family emergency, but this past week it was reported he will serve if re-elected. That’s good news.

Candidate Peter Blake has some good ideas, but one really bad one, a deal breaker: His Liberate Laguna PAC-sponsored ads say he is “Supporting term limits for city appointees.” That’s misleading. According to LL PAC founding backer Michael Ray (Indy 10-19-2018): “We believe there should be term limits for City Council members and committees and commissions.” Not just for appointees, but for anyone I might want to vote for that LL PAC wants eliminated. A proven, trusted councilmember has the right to run for re-election. I have the right to vote for them. If you don’t like them, vote for someone better. We already have “term limits,” they’re called elections. Toni Iseman, a hard-working and popular public servant, isn’t “blocking any new people.” LL PAC wants to block anyone who gets in their way.

Is it possible, per a recent letter to the Indy (George Weiss 10-19-2018) that Peter Blake has never been to a City Council meeting?

Vote #1: Rob Zur Schmiede. Vote #2: Toni Iseman. Vote #3: Ann Cristoph. Experienced, knowledgeable, congenial. I want five councilmembers with independent perspectives but who can work together. All the candidates are OK, including Blake. Cheryl Kinsman has experience as a former councilmember from 2005 to 2008. Sue Kempf is endorsed by LL PAC and current councilmembers Kelly Boyd and Bob Whalen. “Nonprofit Founder/Chief Executive Officer/President” Judie Mancuso has a spectacular, if irrelevant, title. Kinsman opposes undergrounding our “obsolete method of delivering energy/utilities when wireless power transfer already exists.” Outdoor power transmission cables conduct hundreds of thousands of volts. Radio, TV, cell phone radiation is very low power. A battery or house current is needed to amplify it. Is there any precedent, anywhere, for city-scale wireless power transmission?

Joel Harrison, Laguna Beach