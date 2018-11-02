Letter: We Need Council That Works Together
I’m not aligned with Democrats, Village Laguna, or the Chamber of Commerce. I made small contributions to the City Council re-election campaigns of Rob Zur Schmiede and Toni Iseman. Late in the campaign, Rob bowed out, due to a family emergency, but this past week it was reported he will serve if re-elected. That’s good news.
Candidate Peter Blake has some good ideas, but one really bad one, a deal breaker: His Liberate Laguna PAC-sponsored ads say he is “Supporting term limits for city appointees.” That’s misleading. According to LL PAC founding backer Michael Ray (Indy 10-19-2018): “We believe there should be term limits for City Council members and committees and commissions.” Not just for appointees, but for anyone I might want to vote for that LL PAC wants eliminated. A proven, trusted councilmember has the right to run for re-election. I have the right to vote for them. If you don’t like them, vote for someone better. We already have “term limits,” they’re called elections. Toni Iseman, a hard-working and popular public servant, isn’t “blocking any new people.” LL PAC wants to block anyone who gets in their way.
Is it possible, per a recent letter to the Indy (George Weiss 10-19-2018) that Peter Blake has never been to a City Council meeting?
Vote #1: Rob Zur Schmiede. Vote #2: Toni Iseman. Vote #3: Ann Cristoph. Experienced, knowledgeable, congenial. I want five councilmembers with independent perspectives but who can work together. All the candidates are OK, including Blake. Cheryl Kinsman has experience as a former councilmember from 2005 to 2008. Sue Kempf is endorsed by LL PAC and current councilmembers Kelly Boyd and Bob Whalen. “Nonprofit Founder/Chief Executive Officer/President” Judie Mancuso has a spectacular, if irrelevant, title. Kinsman opposes undergrounding our “obsolete method of delivering energy/utilities when wireless power transfer already exists.” Outdoor power transmission cables conduct hundreds of thousands of volts. Radio, TV, cell phone radiation is very low power. A battery or house current is needed to amplify it. Is there any precedent, anywhere, for city-scale wireless power transmission?
Joel Harrison, Laguna Beach
One Comment
Your #1 #2 #3 are three candidates I will never vote for. Zur Schmiede has dropped out of the mix. He has missed all the candidate forums so his track record in Laguna Beach, as well as his wake of bond debt in Tustin was not addressed. He is arrogant and not good for Laguna Beach. Toni has had 20 years on our council and has done nothing to help our community. Her claim to fame is chaining herself to a bulldozer 25 years ago. No thank you! Christoph??? Lets not go backward and repeat the horrible track record she holds. I know the three candidates I will vote for and it will not be one of these three.