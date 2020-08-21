Letter: We won’t miss you Peggy Wolff

Share this:

I read with great amusement Peggy Wolff’s letter to the editor last week. Why? Because the very things she is accusing others of doing, in my opinion, is exactly what she has been doing and has allowed to happen in the school board since she was elected.

She, as President, is responsible for not allowing all public voices to be heard at school board meetings by cutting off public comment. And why are the “chosen few” comments read by staff instead of having the commenters speak their own words? While not mentioning my name, she implied I was a racist when I objected to the district spending money on Spanish translations for their slick public relations piece instead of putting money towards a videotaping system for School Board meetings.



That’s pretty much the worst name you can call someone. She closes down discussion on issues without fully listening to all sides. “Let’s just vote,” she says knowing that she has a majority. As President, she determines the agenda items that are presented—funny how parent requests are seemingly ignored. She mentions “grievance candidates.” I would call them concerned parents who are being shut out of a very tight circle holding all the control. How else are their voices to be heard since they are seemingly shut down at every instance?

She calls one school board member “toxic.” To know Dee Perry is to know that she is the very opposite of toxic. She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. In my opinion this school board will not work with her and I believe she has conducted herself with the utmost of decorum under the constant onslaught of the rest of the board.

It is also interesting to note that Peggy had 43 references to herself (I, me, my) in her brief letter. That, in my opinion, shows a high level of self absorbed importance. What happened to worrying about the students and your concern for them? I didn’t see any reference to them in her letter.

I am thrilled that we will have the opportunity to vote for two concerned parents, Sheri Morgan and Amy Kramer, who will join Dee in fighting for kids and parents. It’s time the school board understand who their constituents are, kids and parents, not the superintendent and his administration. These two candidates will change the true toxic environment that is the current school board. So, sorry Peggy, we won’t miss you.

Michele Monda, Laguna Beach

