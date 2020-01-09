Letter: Weekend ‘King Tides’ Will Be Highest, Lowest of the Year

Share this:

This weekend’s “King Tides” will be the highest and lowest for the year due to the moon being full and at perigee (closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit). Sun, moon and Earth align and the extra pull of gravity means we have an opportunity to see the tide pools at their best in the afternoon and a preview of future rising sea levels in the morning. Compared to the average sea level, the low tides will be over a foot low around 3:30-5 p.m. and over 6.5 feet high around 8-10 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The pattern will repeat just once more this year on Feb. 8 and 9.

The forecast is for sunny weather and low surf; in past years storms coinciding with high King Tides caused trouble for beachside homes. This year we get a bonus spring day with a chance to see something special.

Joel Harrison, Laguna Beach