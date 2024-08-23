Letter: What am I missing?

Can someone please explain?

The outside auditors give the city’s former director of finance a failing grade for financial reporting, ostensibly a core responsibility of his position, in each of the last two years. That same director decides to change audit firms ahead of the normal rotation schedule because the current firm cannot meet his delivery timetable. He manages an entire proposal process, which includes some key errors in assertions, without oversight or approval from the audit committee or the city council.

No explanation is given as to how the failure of the finance department to prepare financial statements that do not require significant adjustments before the audit can even begin has affected or will affect desired timetables.

Now, the former director of finance is the assistant city manager and sits on the dais during council meetings. In many companies, his name would no longer appear on the payroll.

What am I missing? Help me to understand.

Paul McManus, Laguna Beach