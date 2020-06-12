Letter: What is the Chamber of Commerce hiding?

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
89
Share this:

At the May 26 City Council Meeting Assistant City Manager Dupuis stated that the Chamber was giving the city $20,000 for the $35,000 parking structure study.  It turns out that the Chamber got seven donations of $1,000 to $5,000.  But they will not divulge who these people are. Why do you think? Is it because these people want residents to pay for a parking structure that residents don’t need? Are they hiding behind a non-profit to get the result that they want without having to be honest about their motives? And the Chamber is busy giving them cover for their deception. You watch – the parking study, paid for by this interest group, will come out in favor of a structure at the location that they’ve already picked out behind City Hall.  A self-fulfilling prophecy paid for by hidden money.  Laguna – is this how you want your government run?  Hidden agendas by a few people who will stick residents with the cost.  Once the funds are comingled residents have a right to know who is financing this study that will affect them. 

Anne Caenn, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here