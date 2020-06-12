Letter: What is the Chamber of Commerce hiding?

Share this:

At the May 26 City Council Meeting Assistant City Manager Dupuis stated that the Chamber was giving the city $20,000 for the $35,000 parking structure study. It turns out that the Chamber got seven donations of $1,000 to $5,000. But they will not divulge who these people are. Why do you think? Is it because these people want residents to pay for a parking structure that residents don’t need? Are they hiding behind a non-profit to get the result that they want without having to be honest about their motives? And the Chamber is busy giving them cover for their deception. You watch – the parking study, paid for by this interest group, will come out in favor of a structure at the location that they’ve already picked out behind City Hall. A self-fulfilling prophecy paid for by hidden money. Laguna – is this how you want your government run? Hidden agendas by a few people who will stick residents with the cost. Once the funds are comingled residents have a right to know who is financing this study that will affect them.

Anne Caenn, Laguna Beach

