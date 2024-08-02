Letter: What’s all the fuss about the city treasurer position?

I don’t know the thinking of the inner circle of city decision makers on recent treasury actions, but let me offer a few observations.

The question seems to boil down to whether the city treasurer position should be elected or appointed. Either can work. The current elected treasurer has worked well for over 20 years, with no issues raised by outside auditors in any of their annual audits. On the other hand, many cities have an appointed treasurer and find that, too, works well.

Currently, the treasurer is elected in Laguna Beach. Changing it to appointed would require a vote of the residents, either in a general or a special election. The way it should work is that those in favor of change would summarize their reasoning and offer a proposed plan. They would use this information to seek resident approval at the ballot box.

Educated residents would help ensure a well-conceived and acceptable decision. However, this process would not be quick or easy. Could it be that the decision-makers found a quicker and more efficient way to achieve a similar result without the hassle of engaging the residents?

You be the judge. First came a decision to outsource investments. Next was a decision to assign oversight of the outsourcing contract to the city manager (read finance department). These decisions were made without the significant involvement of the current treasurer, who has successfully done the job for 20 years and might have had valuable input. Finally, having reduced the treasurer’s responsibilities, there is now a discussion of reducing the treasurer’s pay.

The ramifications? Reduced pay for the position likely will result in residents’ inability to attract the same caliber of treasurer in the future. Many residents feel uneasy about adding new critical responsibilities to a finance department that, going back many years, has been plagued by staff turnover and, according to the auditors, does not perform its current responsibilities at an acceptable level.

Yes, resident education, engagement and agreement is messy and inefficient. But the alternative is a slippery slope leading towards authoritarianism and dictatorship. Abraham Lincoln once expressed a desire that government of the people, by the people and for the people not perish from the earth. Let’s keep it alive in Laguna Beach.

Joy Berry, Laguna Beach