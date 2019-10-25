Letter: What’s Happening to Our Town?

Share this:

What’s happening to our town?

They want to take the digester down.

“Three story buildings?” our founders frown,

“What are they doing to their town?”

A pavilion by a parking lot

for reading and playing, I think not.

And plein air painters painting this?

There’s a thought you can dismiss.

Two funnels once graced City Hall

and proved that they don’t know it all.

Where is that art piece now today?

I heard it was just stored away.

Let’s move it to that parking lot

to wet the pathways when it’s hot.

Protest to Council? Oh, my—beware

while Peter Blake is sitting there.

Decorum rules are now writ down,

What’s becoming of our town?

Airbnb, why that’s just great,

Your house can shelter twenty-eight!

We need more tourists, bring ’em here

to buy ice cream or drink a beer.

If Council feels all this is fine,

then welcome home—to “New Irvine!”

Margaret Brown, Laguna Beach