Letter: What’s more important?

Congratulations to the LBUSD superintendent and his rubber-stamping school board members on moving forward with your “pool and classroom” improvements. Nothing is more important than pool improvements in a declining school district of 2,315 students with an $80 million plus budget and declining test scores.

Maybe we should add another Wellness Center to educate parents on how to parent their children or possibly a fourth assistant superintendent to institute more DEI programs.

I can’t imagine why so many parents are fleeing the LBUSD with all of the superintendents and the school board’s priorities so firmly directed at “educating” our Laguna Beach students.

With 700 fewer students to “educate” since the superintendent’s arrival, combined with an affluent basic aid budget that keeps ballooning, I suppose it is important to prioritize spending in the most efficient manner.

The community would surely like to know who this designated team is that is making decisions and spending our tax dollars with the authority to ship our students away to be educated without the approval of the school board or superintendent.

Teams and Sight Leadership seem to make many decisions without our elected school board members’ approval.

I believe LBUSD is striving for the perfect model school.

No special education and no advanced placement since the groups of children require the most attention and distract from important things like pools, wellness centers, DEI training, salary increases, and legal expenditures.

Kirk Langton, Laguna Beach