Letter: When Will Laguna Be On Fire Again?

Do you worry about this? I worry every time we are on Red Alert. Our state is constantly on fire. We all pay for this. There is a solution to fight global warming and our many fires in California. There is a bill before the House of Representatives, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763), which will finally do something about global warming. This is a great bill, since it will tax carbon at the source and the money will be returned to each household each month. This will increase innovation, is market driven, and is supported by both parties in Congress. Our Congressman, Harley Rouda, is a co-sponsor of this bill. Please talk to all your friends and our City Council and Board of Supervisors to support this bill. This is our best hope to fight global warming. We must do this now.

Ginger Fitzpatrick, Laguna Beach