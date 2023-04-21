Letter: Where is Charm House Tour Money Going?

If the residents are aware of where their donation for this “charm house tour” is going and choose to give, then so be it, but most do not know.

You can bet that if I tried to raise money for my political causes via an ad, the Independent would require full disclosure. So, LB Indy, why isn’t Village Laguna required to disclose in your paper how this money/income/donation is being spent?

Samuel Goldstein, Laguna Beach

“Our production team did not flag the Charm House Tour ad as political. However, because Village Laguna is a political organization the Indy agrees that future ads should include a disclaimer noting this for transparency.” -Ed