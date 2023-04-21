Letter: Where is Charm House Tour Money Going?

If the residents are aware of where their donation for this “charm house tour” is going and choose to give, then so be it, but most do not know.
You can bet that if I tried to raise money for my political causes via an ad, the Independent would require full disclosure. So, LB Indy, why isn’t Village Laguna required to disclose in your paper how this money/income/donation is being spent?
Samuel Goldstein, Laguna Beach
“Our production team did not flag the Charm House Tour ad as political. However, because Village Laguna is a political organization the Indy agrees that future ads should include a disclaimer noting this for transparency.” -EdView Our User Comment Policy
This has been an issue with the Charm House Tour for years. It has been a primary fundraiser for the VL PAC. They have been hiding this info from the public. . Hard to believe no one at The Indy knew that.
Village Laguna has filed a lawsuit against the City of Laguna Beach (residents & property owners) over the Historic Preservation Ordinance Update & the Downtown Specific Plan! Their creation ,the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition ,are also the plaintiffs against the City’s approval of two properties on the 300 block of Hawthorne Road.
I my opinion their legal actions against City are reprehensible.
The Laguna Beach Garden Club is having their annual Gate & Garden Tour Saturday May 6th ! This organization was founded in 1928! It’s a 501c ! I’ll be supporting the Garden Club! Your city your choice!