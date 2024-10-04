Letter: Which council candidates could be putting your safety and wellbeing at risk?

It’s a consequential election on all levels. Bob Whalen, endorsed by Laguna

Beach Firefighters Association Local 3684 and Hallie Jones meet the pressing needs concerning the interconnection of environment and public safety to protect our town.

Hallie, the executive director of Crystal Cove Conservancy, has more than demonstrated her understanding of this region’s complex environmental conditions. Whalen has tirelessly advocated for and funded the undergrounding of power lines (currently 300 plus Woods Cove homes are underway). Additionally, he installed helicopter water tanks along our ridges and placed outdoor warning systems throughout town, among other safety actions. Both of these candidates have the background and experience to deal with the challenges before us and do so in a respectful and highly collaborative manner.

Recently, Laguna Beach Firefighters Association Local 3864 endorsed Hallie Jones. LBFA states that Hallie has partnered with the Fire Department to develop and implement the most environmentally sensitive fuel modification program they have ever seen, which is worthy of being a model throughout the state.

Regularly, accidents on the Canyon Road obstruct access for hours at a time. Candidate George Weiss has actually questioned the need for addressing fire risk on this major evacuation route, and the need to bury above ground utility poles. In the recent VL forum, he commented, “There have only been a few fires in the canyon over the past two decades, and he’s unsure if they were all caused by power poles. Both the risk and the expected benefits are low.” City Manager Dave Kiﬀ recently summarized “LCR is one of three ways we get into and out of Laguna Beach, making LCR a safe and reliable route … could help us get folks in and out during the next and inevitable disaster”.

One month after the Coastal Fire of 2022, near Emerald Bay, Weiss testified in a Coastal Commission hearing against the use of a fuel modification permit in the surrounding zones. His position on enhanced wildfire safety is a danger to our personal security and to our property.

Laguna is a high fire severity zone. Bob Whalen spearheaded the comprehensive 2019 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, committing $23 million to protect our community. Recently, a large number of us have faced being dropped or are being advised of huge rate increases from our homeowner’s insurance provider. The state’s alternative, with very limited coverage, The CA FAIR Plan, covers only fire. Councilmember Whalen recently moderated a standing-room-only Town Hall Insurance Forum for residents and directed Staﬀ to create a resource page on the City Website: Wildfire Preparedness Resources.

Nov. 5 is fast approaching. Let’s elect eﬀective leaders who prioritize addressing and solving the critical issues that impact our safety and well-being, as well as our financial resources. I’m supporting Bob Whalen and Hallie Jones.

Becky Visconti, Laguna Beach