Letter: Who is Policing the Police?

Mr. Warren, my guest column had nothing to do with Critical Race Theory in Laguna Beach. Your tone sounds as though the content of my article, “Who is Policing the Police” ruffled your nerves.

I wrote this article with all women, girls, men and boys in mind. The article questions who is the Laguna Beach Chief accountable to? As he sits in a leadership position, a position and person I respect. When we look at the responsibilities of a chief of police as a leader, we discover in a basic 101 leadership class it is one who has the “ability” to inspire, lead, encourage, is fair, is accessible, is accountable, walks in integrity, is performance oriented and is accessible. But I’m left wondering why he didn’t step up and take responsibility for publicly announcing the three hate crimes and boldly announcing that such will not be tolerated in our town, as there was a plethora of citizens who had no knowledge of these hate crimes. He did not seize the power given to him. There should have been someone policing the Chief. That would have been someone whom he is accountable to and would ensure that his message went out. I could have used a message of assurance, as I found myself looking behind me, lost sleep, and double-checked my doors.

Mr. Warren, your statement “this is an absurdity” is not clear. If you are speaking of the three hate crimes, then, I concur, they are an absurdity, because these types of behaviors should not happen anywhere-especially in our country or our town. Sometimes we must get our heads out of the sand (no pun intended): look around us, observe others who don’t look like ourselves, be open-minded about others whose values are different, and deliberately develop relationships with those outside of our neighborhood or cultural background. Finally, taking an ethnic studies, leadership or multicultural class would help increase your knowledge and articulate your understanding of racial disparity, political correctness, equality, equity, Critical Race Theory, and Black Lives Matter. These are pivotal to bridging positive ethnic relationships.

P.S. Would gladly meet you for coffee at Zinc Cafe to further discuss any issues in the article.

Respectfully Submitted,

Rebecca Washington-Lindsey, Laguna Beach