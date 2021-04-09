Letter: Who is Suing Laguna Families

My name is Curt Crandall and I live at 64 Lagunita in Laguna Beach. In last week’s Indy, we learned that Ann Christoph, Johanna Felder, Barbara Metzger, and Verna Rollinger are behind the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, the organization that is suing the City and the Kirby family.

Each of these Coalition members are also current sitting directors on Village Laguna’s board. So as far as I can tell, the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition is more or less a litigating arm of Village Laguna. If I’m wrong then I welcome correction. Until then, I expect that Village Laguna will continue to state that they’re not suing the City and the Kirby family over their home project that was approved unanimously by the City Council, and that it’s all the Coalition, but when your board of directors are made up of the same individuals, isn’t that splitting legal hairs?

Village Laguna leadership, if you don’t want to take ownership of this, perhaps your alter-egos on the Coalition can explain why they’re waging this war on our city and families. We’re all ears.

Curt Crandall, Laguna Beach