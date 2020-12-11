Letter: Why Are We Closing the Promenade?

Share this:

Why are we closing the Promenade on Forest Avenue at the end of January 2021? This is the biggest question people are asking themselves today. It seems it has drawn more and more people every day and could continue to grow as a popular destination for its restaurants, galleries and shops. Going back to the status quo is not the answer. Now is the time for ideas, a possible competition for a permanent design for the promenade and acknowledgment that the Promenade could be a key part of bringing life and energy to Downtown Laguna Beach.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach