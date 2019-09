Share this:

I grew up in Chicago politics and thought I’d seen everything until I read Councilman Peter Blake’s online rant against Michele and Emil Monda. Who would berate a voting constituent with an amalgam of misplaced theories insulting the success of a local taxpayer? So much for the hopes we had for positive changes. I don’t think anyone who one who acts like this can be trusted to know what quality decision-making is.

Dorothy Praeger, Laguna Beach