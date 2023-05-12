Letter: Why Did City Turn Blind Eye to Imminent Trouble?

It was a disturbing spectacle, not unlike a scene out of “A Clockwork Orange.” Armed thugs from opposing camps battling it out in the lobby of the century-old Hotel Laguna. One has to ask, how was Laguna’s “jewel in the crown” landmark allowed to evolve into such a toxic soup? For years, despite clear evidence portending imminent trouble, why did our City Manager and our City Council choose to sit on the sidelines and sleep at the wheel? Why, time and again, did they turn a blind eye time to a pattern of brazen disregard for municipal building codes and policies? No approved plans, construction without permits, failure to pay contractors and workers and bullying those who called for a public review. The writing was on the wall for everyone to see. Still, they bought the snake oil when any observer with the slightest sense of veracity knew they were being played. Our public stewards, entrusted to act in the residents’ interest, botched it. And their inattentive leadership will impact our community for decades to come. What has happened to the Hotel Laguna is a shameful embarrassment for a once proud city.

Randy Lewis, Laguna Beach