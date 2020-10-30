Letter: Why I am Voting for George Weiss

Share this:

Up and down the ballot, it is hard to deny the importance of this election; the values that define us as a community are on the ticket this year. With our future at stake, how will we meet this moment?

As a 26 year old resident in town, I am looking at this election with a long-term perspective, especially our city council race. After living here for seven years, Laguna Beach has become my home and I would like to keep it that way. Currently a renter, I aspire to buy a house in town one day, maybe start a family and eventually retire here. For me, this election is one with a scope of 50 years and I urge you to consider it similarly for your own sake, your family’s sake, and for the sake of your current and soon to be neighbors.

With this in mind, the clear choice in this election is George Weiss.

I trust that George will bring a more equitable future for Laguna Beach, not a future driven by corporate interests looking to make a profit at the expense of the community. George will work to foster a more inclusive Laguna through the preservation of existing housing coupled with the creation of more affordable housing. He will help businesses in town stay afloat through the COVID-19 era, while improving beach accessibility for everyone. While some candidates may be influenced by big money poised to push approvals through city hall for hotels and parking garages, I know George will prioritize us, not the few who have donated tens of thousands of dollars to PACs in town.

George has been a steward of this town for decades and has volunteered his time for many projects that transcend political divisions. One of my favorites is his restoration of the Bluebird Arroyo. This project not only demonstrates his care for the environment and his desire to create green space for our community, but also shows how George is willing to give his time for something larger than himself for the betterment of those around him.

This is why I support George. George cares about all of us, not about how big your pocketbook is. George cares about the future of our community, not about future profits. George Weiss will work for us if you give him a chance.

Joe Gordon, Laguna Beach

