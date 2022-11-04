Letter: Why I Declined Village Laguna’s Endorsement

Share this:

In last week’s Indy, Ann Christoph revealed that I rejected the endorsement of Village Laguna. I want to explain why I did so, and why I’m committed to being an independent candidate and Councilmember.

The best part of this campaign has been the time I’ve spent talking and listening to residents’ concerns. I’ve learned so much from our conversations. I’m continually amazed at the talent, kindness, and passion for the town we call home.

Do we agree on every issue? Of course not. But I believe there is more that unites us than divides us. There is no reason our community can’t come together and find creative solutions to the complex challenges we face. But our toxic political culture gets in the way. In this election, there has been an unprecedented amount of spending by independent expenditures. This outside spending fuels misinformation, meanness, and unnecessary divisiveness in our beautiful town.

People are tired of tribalism. That’s why I declined Village Laguna’s endorsement when Anne Caen and Ann Christoph offered it to me after the first candidate forum. I would do the same with Liberate Laguna/Laguna 2022 and similar groups. I will always listen to all stakeholders and find ways to collaborate to find common ground, but I intentionally have chosen not to be labeled. While that decision has cost me tens of thousands of dollars in messaging (mailers, yard signs, newspaper ads, etc.) on behalf of my candidacy, I have no regrets. The endorsement was not worth sacrificing my independence and ability to shape my message over this campaign.

If elected, I will be an independent Councilmember who collaborates with my colleagues and community members across a broad spectrum of opinions. I intend to make decisions based on the merits rather than any political alliances. When a resident shares an opinion with me, they must understand I am not on one side or the other. I will have an open mind, listen, work hard, and do my best to act in the best interests of Laguna Beach, the city we all love. I am so fortunate to have been born and raised in our amazing town, and I will continue giving back to this community however I can.

Alex Rounaghi, Laguna Beach City Council Candidate