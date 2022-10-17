Letter: Why is measure Q so important to the future of Laguna Beach?

Because we are vulnerable to developers ready to transform our prized village into corporate profits, if they get their way, our town will be saddled with big properties with extremely high rents that will sit vacant much of the time. The developers won’t care because they will have made their money and left.

In 1971, our mother, Phyllis Sweeney became an activist to try to save Laguna from big development. She became Mayor and helped set the 36′ height limit. Developers wanted to go to 50′ and 95′. How would our town look now if they got their way? Instead, we have an open Main Beach and a Greenbelt.

Measure Q gives residents a voice of how they want Laguna to evolve. Without it, a pro-development City Council can pretty much do whatever they and their backers want. Make no mistake, big developers are supporting some of our council people and pouring money into “no on Q.”

Why would you vote no on Q?

• You are being funded by developers

• You are a developer or work for them

• You want Laguna to go high-end

It’s been 50 years since Laguna was threatened by big development with a pro-development city council in place. We certainly don’t want to lose the charming Laguna to corporate profit-taking. Please vote Yes on Q.

Mike Sweeney and Jim Sweeney, Laguna Beach