Letter: Will We Ever Know What Happened?

I am wondering if what the Laguna Beach police union described as a wonderful person, our police chief Thompson, who worked for our city for five months and resigned—had a conversation with our then city manager John Pietig, hung up the phone and wrote his resignation letter.

They say working for the city is like a revolving door with an unusual turnover of personnel.

Now we have a new city manager who was basically trained by Pietig, because she was his assistant city manager for several years. What are we to expect in the future? Stay tuned in if you can handle the drama and see what happens.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach