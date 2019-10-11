Letter You Can’t Restore What Is Lost

Share this:

I read with excitement the letter in the Indy from the self-described “Young Minds.” When I first came to Laguna many years ago, I also considered myself a “young mind.” Like so many “young minds” who preceded me and worked to save Laguna Canyon, limit multi-story hotels on our bluffs and preserve our historic buildings, I marched with other “young minds” to preserve Aliso Creek in its natural state, worked to preserve the Treasure Island Beach from privatization, limit the impact of tourists and traffic on our daily lives, etc.

Our Village has been threatened many times since the 20’s and 30’s by developers. We would look and feel much differently today if those “young minds” that preceded us did not work to preserve the best of Laguna.

On the art issue: Laguna has always protected and supported our artists. Our status as an art colony is not just an empty slogan, but a daily commitment from all our residents. Think about all of the public and private money invested in art and in the infrastructure to make art available to all.

I do not understand how refusing to approve a public art proposal that was not created locally, is so expensive and was developed without the approval of our local artists and residents can “tarnish the hope, motivation, and progress of any artist in our community.”

Yes, physical age is not a condition to be a “young mind.” So, “Young Minds,” welcome to the public square. Since you will reap what we all sow, I urge you to think carefully about what you support. History teaches that one can never restore what is lost. Look to the communities on our borders for what could happen to Laguna if developers have their way. Don’t leave the next generation a modern wasteland devoid of any history and connection to the past.

Armando Baez, Laguna Beach