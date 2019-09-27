Letter:City Official Allowed to Retire Instead of Being Fired

Share this:

In regards to the recent fiasco of the Village Entrance project with the landscape planted prior to the Arts Commission installation of the art project, the city has wasted an untold amount of taxpayer money. We put the blame squarely on the city’s community development director. In the private sector where we work, the person in charge would take the responsibility for being asleep at the helm and resign or be fired. Come to read in the Laguna Beach Independent, our community development director plans to step down and retire next year.

Not so fast! Shouldn’t he take the blame for this misplanning, miscalculation, miscoordination? What has he been doing? What was he paid to do? What’s the mayor doing, allowing him to retire and collect several more months of salary and then retire next year? What a joke. We the citizens are the boss, and we do not agree. We need answers.

Cathy Gardner, Laguna Beach