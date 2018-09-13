Lewis Finishes Second in TCR Series

Share this:

With a combined four wins, Michael Lewis, of Laguna Beach, claimed second place in the Drivers’ Championship of the 2018 TCR series of the Pirelli World Challenge, which concluded Labor Day weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

Lewis entered the race weekend only seven points behind the Drivers’ Championship leader. However, Lewis finished in second position in the weekend’s first of two races, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 1. Although he set the fastest time in Saturday’s race, which placed him on the pole position to start Sunday’s race, he had a mechanical problem after the green flag waved to begin Sunday’s race. His Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) team repaired the Hyundai i30 N TCR race car and he returned to the track, but in last place. He quickly began passing cars on the track and worked his way through traffic during the 40-minute race to finish in fifth position.

The two top-five race results allowed Lewis to maintain second in points, and combined with results from his teammate Mark Wilkins, gave Bryan Herta Autosport the team championship, with Hyundai earning the car manufacturers’ title.

“I got a great start and the car was running well,” Lewis said. “But we lost power and I had to pit. The Bryan Herta Autosport guys got to the problem quickly and I was able to get back out on the track without losing a lap. I fought my way back up to fifth and collected some points. Overall, I’m very proud to be part of a championship effort like BHA in winning the team title as well as taking Hyundai to the Manufacturers’ Championship. It was a super season.”

Rounds 11 and 12 of the Pirelli World Challenge TCR series will air on CBS Sports Network on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. PDT.