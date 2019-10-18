Lewis Wins First Racing Drivers’ Competition

Share this:

Michael Lewis, of Laguna Beach, has clinched his first racing drivers’ championship. He and co-driver Mark Wilkins earned the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge drivers’ championship at Road Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 11, after placing their No. 98 Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car of Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) with Curb Agajanian, in first after the 10th and final round of the series’ 2019 season.

After starting in second position for the two-hour finale, Lewis quickly gained the lead in the TCR class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Just after the race’s halfway mark, Lewis brought the Hyundai into the pits for a mandatory driver change. Wilkins then took over the driving duties and brought the car back to the front through the various driver changes. As a result, Wilkins crossed the finish line in the TCR division in first place, earning the first series championship for the team and both drivers in their inaugural season.

This victory was the third for Lewis and Wilkins of the 10-race season, who also earned five podium finishes.

The championship conclusion for Lewis and Wilkins at Road Atlanta will air on NBCSN on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. PDT.