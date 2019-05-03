LGBTQ Alliance Holds ‘Diversity and the Creative Economy’ Symposium

Share this:

On Monday, April 29, the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance held “Diversity and the Creative Economy,” a symposium featuring international bestselling author and urbanist Richard Florida at Montage Laguna Beach. The event provided a platform for hundreds of community members, local businesses, civic, legislative, cultural and educational leaders to discuss how inclusion and creativity can foster economic mobility and prosperity in Orange County.

The symposium featured live musical performances from students at the Orange County School of the Arts, remarks by U.S. Congressman Harley Rouda and Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, and a panel discussion featuring Florida; Chris Tebbutt, co-founder of Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance; local developer Mo Honarkar, Laguna Beach Company’s chief executive; and Alex Rhodes, diversity and inclusion executive at Bank of America.

Tebbutt previously told the Indy that the event marks the launch of a longer-term initiative for the city of Laguna Beach to work with Florida and the Creative Class Group “toward a plan that will help heal our divide and move us toward prosperity for our all.”

For more information on the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance, visit lagunabeachlgbtqalliance.org