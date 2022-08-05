LGBTQ pride festival returns to Laguna Beach

After a pandemic-forced hiatus, Laguna Beach Pride 365 will host the Summer of Pride Festival on Saturday.

There will be over 12 specialty vendors, three food vendors, live entertainment stage all afternoon, and with the assistance of the Laguna Boys and Girls Club, a family and kid’s fun space.

There will be a kickoff Friday at Laguna Playhouse with Xanadu, the musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film. as the stage play. Chef Justin Myers will host a reception and there is a no-host bar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Conservationist Harry Huggins will lead an 8 a.m. hike in Laguna Canyon. It is free and usually about 30 hikers gather for a 60 to 90-minute hike through the Laguna Greenbelt.

Pulp Vixen, an all-female, high-energy dance band, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Anne’s Dr. The group specializes in today’s Top 40 dance music, Latin, R&B, hip hop, and classic rock favorites. The auditorium doors open at 4 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Lyle Anthony is an Afro-Pop star who won the International Reality Singing Show, “Pop Stars” (the pre-cursor to American Idol). Anthony is currently touring around the US, performing at Pride Events around the globe.

For more details, please visit lagunabeachpride.org.