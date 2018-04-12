Library Features Talk by Environmental Writer

Author and Independent columnist Thomas Osborne will describe his latest work at the Laguna Beach Library this coming Thursday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m., 363 Glenneyre St.

Osborne, longtime Laguna Beach resident and retired history professor at Santa Ana College, will speak about “Coastal Sage: Peter Douglas and the Fight to Save California’s Shore.” Published by the University of California Press, it chronicles the career of Peter Douglas, the longest-serving executive director of the California Coastal Commission. For nearly three decades, Douglas fought to keep the California coast public, prevent overdevelopment, and safeguard habitats. In doing so, Douglas influenced public conservation efforts across the country.