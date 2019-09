Share this:

“Dog Breath,” a free interactive theatrical presentation by Dav Pilkey, comes to the Laguna Beach Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Pilkey is the author of “Captain Underpants” and the “Dog Man” book series. Children are invited to come costumed as a dog, fish, skunk, policewoman, prince or other characters from the story. Call the library, located at 363 Glenneyre Street, for more information: 949-497-1733.