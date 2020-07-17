Laguna Beach lifeguard honored for rescue of newlywed couple

Share this:

A Laguna Beach seasonal lifeguard was recognized Tuesday with a City Council proclamation for rescuing a couple swept off rocks into the surf while they were taking wedding photos at Middleman’s Beach.

At about 6 p.m. on June 30, the couple made their way out onto the rocks for a photoshoot in wedding attire. Lifeguard Camron Hauer spotted the panicking couple and immediately jumped into hazardous ocean conditions, Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow said.

Hauer reached the groom first and wrapped him in a rescue tube before noticing that the bride was floating face down in her wedding dress. Realizing he didn’t have enough time to reach the shore and swim back out, Hauer left the groom with the rescue tube and secured the bride.

He then pulled both victims back to shore through waves while keeping their heads above water.

“That decision, in my opinion, was a critical decision and prevented a real negative outcome in this case,” Snow said. “This is one of those cases that was a standout rescue and he exemplifies the principles of the marine safety staff as a whole.

Hauer logged onto the Zoom meeting to share his appreciation for city leaders’ praise of his rescue.

“I was really excited to make the rescue and also be acknowledged for it,” he said. “I joined lifeguarding so I can make a positive impact on this community and city and I was glad I able to do it.”

Mayor Bob Whalen promised to get Hauer a hardcopy of the proclamation after the virtual ceremony.

“It was certainly a dramatic rescue and exemplifies the work our lifeguards do down there at the beach on a daily and weekly basis,” Whalen said.

Hauer is an alumnus of El Morro Elementary, Top of the World Elementary, Thurston Middle and Laguna Beach High schools. During his time in high school, he played for the Breakers’ water polo team.

Hauer’s dad motivated him to apply to be a lifeguard 10 years ago by saying that he could either tryout or return for another summer with the family business, Andy’s Tree Service.

“He said you can cut trees again or you can lifeguard,” Hauer said. It was a no brainer.”

When Hauer isn’t manning the beach, he’s studying to earn his Master’s of Divinity from the Fuller Theological Seminary. As a congregation member of the Laguna Presbyterian Church, Hauer was inspired to enter the seminary by a local youth pastor.

“I think being on the beach everyday reinforced my belief in God,” Hauer said. “The ocean is so big and powerful. It’s the closest thing.”

