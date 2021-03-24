Little Church by the Sea

Easter Services

Good Friday Service

April 2nd at 7pm (In the sanctuary)

Easter Morning – Sunrise Service

April 4th at 6:30am

(At the end of Moulton Meadows Fire Road)

Easter Sunday Church Services

April 4th at 9:00am & 10:45am (In the sanctuary)

Live Service Online at www.littlechurchbythesea.org

468 Legion Street, Laguna Beach