Live! at the Museum presents Flute, Harp Performances Aug. 9

Live! at the Museum presents flutist Susan Greenberg and harpist Cristina Montes-Mateo Thursday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum.

After 36 years with the LA Chamber Orchestra frequently performing as a soloist on both flute and piccolo, Greenberg presently is the principal flutist with the Santa Monica Symphony and the Vicente Chamber Orchestra. Greenberg has also appeared as guest soloist with the San Francisco and Oakland Symphonies, the Napa Valley Symphony, and at the Hollywood Bowl.

Cristina Montes-Mateo is recognized as one of the leading harpists of her generation throughout the world, and has won first prize in the XII Edition of the “Torneo Internazionale di Musica” (Rome, 2006) and the International Harp Competition “V. Bucchi” (2009).

Live! at the Museum, a collaboration of Laguna Beach Live! and the Laguna Art Museum, takes place the second Thursday of each month 7-8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the museum’s website or at 949-494-8971 x 203. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Grammy Winner Jeff Lorber Fusion Takes the Green Saturday

The Concerts on the Green series continues at the Festival of Arts on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. with the Jeff Lorber Fusion trio.

Keyboardist/composer/producer Jeff Lorber, heralded as “one of the founding fathers of fusion” returns to Laguna Beach with his Grammy-winning power trio Jeff Lorber Fusion, featuring bassist/co-producer Jimmy Haslip and drummer Gary Novak.

A groundbreaking Fender Rhodes pioneer along with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Joe Sample and Bob James, Lorber is considered one of the most innovative musical minds in contemporary jazz. Last year Lorber marked his 40th recording anniversary, and in January 2018, he won his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Concerts on the Green are free with Festival of Arts admission. Limited seating is available in a reserved section for $40 per person, per concert. To reserve a seat, call 800-487-3378 or visit www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green.